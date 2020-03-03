How to buy Hino Truck Cheap

The diagnosis of trucks’ year model according to customers

Japanese trucks are divided into small, medium, and large depending on the standard and application, and the trucks that are suitable for the desired application differ depending on the manufacturer.

So, this time, let’s check which truck is most suitable for you from the three sizes of trucks and the three types of trucks of hino-truck-cheap that are used frequently as refrigerated vehicles, dump trucks, and flat bodies both in Japan and overseas.

Find the truck you want to buy by the truck size

To put it simply, Japanese trucks can be roughly divided into three types based on the total length, total width, total height, maximum load capacity, and vehicle total weight.

Let’s take a look at the details and features of light trucks, medium trucks, and heavy trucks to see which one you should buy.

1. Small trucks

Details of small trucks Total length less than 4,700mm Total width less than 1,700mm Total height less than 2,000mm Maximum loading capacity less than 3,000kg Vehicle total weight less than 5,000kg

The smallest truck is characterized by its compact body in Japan.

2-3t trucks are popular overseas are called small trucks and are stipulated as standards in the table above.

2. Medium trucks

Details of medium trucks Total length less than 12,000mm Total width less than 2,500mm Total height less than 3,800mm Maximum loading capacity less than 6,500kg Vehicle total weight less than 11,000kg

Medium trucks are intermediate between the small trucks as mentioned earlier and the large trucks are written below and mainly refer to 4t trucks that are popular overseas.

This medium-sized truck is used not only for delivery but also for transporting building materials, sand, and stone, etc. under the standard conditions shown in the table above.

3. Large trucks

Details of large trucks Total length less than 12,000mm Total width less than 2,500mm Total height less than 3,800kg Maximum loading capacity less than 6,500kg Vehicle total weight less than 11,000kg

The largest one is the large truck, which has the largest standard as can be seen from the table above, so it can carry many or heavy objects.

In Japan, it is often used to carry building materials and goods over long distances, and driving requires a special license called License for special large size vehicle.

Find the truck you want to buy from the type of truck

There are many manufacturers that manufacture and sell trucks in Japan, and one of the most popular makers is Hino.

Hino has been a popular manufacturer that manufactures and sells various popular trucks since its independence from a diesel car manufacturing plant in 1942.

Here, let’s take a look at three most popular Hino trucks: Dutro, Ranger, and Protea.

Hino truck dutro

The light truck “hino truck dutro cheap” was launched in 1999, is a popular truck that has revived the production and sales of light trucks that were temporarily abandoned.

hino truck dutro cheap has a wide variety of engine types and body replacements, and you can choose the one that suits your desired application, so make it a popular refrigerated / frozen car or flat body-dump overseas Is also possible.

The current hino truck dutro cheap is the second generation, and the hybrid engine equipped with five types of diesel engines, gasoline engines, and LPG engines are also available. A hybrid vehicle equipped with an LPG engine has also been set up, it is the model with improved fuel efficiency that is environmentally friendly.

2t class trucks can be close to pedestrians, so from the second generation hino truck dutro cheap has a millimeter-wave radar and display in distance recognition to warn the driver. When there is a high possibility of having accidents, they support the brake to react automatically to avoid accidents.

Hino truck ranger

The medium truck “hino truck ranger cheap” is one of Hino’s popular trucks that gathered attention in 2017 after being completely improved for the first time in 16 years.

In Japan, they often drove as aluminum vans or wing trucks, and are used for transportation and for carrying construction materials.

It is a beloved model that has been around for 20 years since the launch of the first hino truck ranger cheap, has a long model cycle, and maintains the largest sales volume in Japan.

The current model of the hino truck ranger cheap has the same support as the hino truck dutro cheap introduced earlier, such as a collision avoidance system.

In addition, while improving fuel efficiency by reducing the weight of the engine, it is also gaining a reputation as a clean and earth-friendly truck that complies with the fuel efficiency standard of + 5% and Japanese emission regulations.

Hino truck profia

The current model of the Hino Profia hino truck profia cheap is a large truck released by Hino as a two‐wheeled truck for the first time after the war and is the third generation.

In Japan, it is often used as a flat body or aluminum van dump which is popular overseas.

A second-generation Hino truck profia cheap has been a long seller for more than 13 years and was fully remodeled and released in 2017. The current model, Hino Profia, is the world’s first cargo dump mixer to have two intercoolers. Three types of engines, 9L type, E13 type, and A9C type are adopted.

These engines adapted to Japanese emission regulations in 2016, resulting in clean, earth-friendly heavy trucks.

The truck has also attracted attention for its improved operability and safety performance, with support for detecting pedestrians and stopped vehicles, as well as an ICT service function that sends vehicle information to Hino.

