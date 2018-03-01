The first generation of the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter was manufactured and released in the early 60’s. For many decades, this line has gone through several improvements, tests and developments. During development and construction, the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation ensured that they used state-of-the-art technologies along with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Before releasing the line to the market, Mitsubishi Fuso makes sure they subject the trucks under extreme endurance tests, ensuring reliability and performance.

Mitsubishi Fuso released around 3.4 million Canter along with 2 million medium and heavy-duty trucks back in the early 60’s. These days, the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter is known as a truck that is ideal for light-duty commercial application. This line significantly contributed towards transforming the Mitsubishi Fuso as a leader in providing commercial vehicles in some markets in Asia and Europe.

Most Popular Used Mitsubishi Fuso Canter

At Carused.jp, we also feature a range of used Mitsubishi Fuso Canter vehicles. Through the years, we’ve noticed some models that have been particularly popular among our clients. We’ve listed some of them below. Simply use the model code to find the specific vehicle.

2004 Mitsubishi Canter (MT)

Model code: PA-FE70DB

2004 Mitsubishi Canter (MT)

Model code: KK-FE70EB

2003 Mitsubishi Canter (MT)

Model code: KK-FG70EB

2002 Mitsubishi Canter (MT)

Model code: KK-FE51EBD

1996 Mitsubishi Canter (MT)

Model code: KC-FE516BC

Here are some of the body variations of a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter:

Low floor standard body

Low floor long body

Super low floor standard body

Super low super long body

High floor standard body

High floor semi-long body

High floor long body

High floor super long body

Buyers around the world can choose from nine types of diesel engines and various maximum payloads. Some of the latest versions of these turbocharged, intercooled diesel engines have been proven to be efficient and powerful.

Newer versions of the Fuso Canter have enhanced features for reliability, safety, warranty, comfort, functionality and economy. When you purchase recent models under this line, you can expect a spacious and comfortable cab, which features excellent ergonomics.

You can also enjoy optimum safety through the Realized Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) cab, as well as chassis structure. The brand also promises comfort and convenience through its in-dash gearshift. The Fuso Canter line also features small turning radius, offering drivers easy and convenient manoeuvres.

The newer models of Fuso Canter—the FE71 and FE83—are powered by a 4D34-2AT5 diesel engine that is turbocharged and intercooled. On the other hand, the FE85 boasts of a powerful 4D34-2AT4 diesel engine. You can expect a maximum torque of 275 N-m/1,600rpm and a maximum power of 108hp/2,900rpm from the FE71 and FE83 models. In contrast, the maximum power of the FE85’s engine is 134hp/2,900rpm while its maximum torque is 370 N-m/1,600rpm.

What’s so Likeable about the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter?

One of the great qualities of the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter is its cab’s space. It has been known to provide the driver and passenger with a comfortable ride. The driver’s experience was definitely placed in mind when this line was designed. The driver can conveniently operate and access the ergonomically arranged switches and levers. There is also a multifunction switch lever which puts together frequently used functions. Due to its efficiency, reliability, functionality, safety and comfort, the Fuso Canter has become an ideal truck for light-duty commercial use.

