There are many good reasons why companies from the freight industry prefer to purchase medium-duty trucks. It is worth noting that these vehicles have stronger transaxles and frames. Aside from those, they also feature stronger engines, wider stance and larger brakes. As such, medium-duty trucks can run up highway hills while carrying heavy cargo without breaking a sweat.

Medium-duty trucks are quite popular for certain applications like pickup and delivery, service bodies, utility bodies, and lighter garbage trucks. The great thing about these vehicles is that they offer lower fuel economy as compared to heavy-duty trucks. Needless to say, they are the perfect option for some lighter industrial applications.

You will find several medium-duty truck models in the Japan car auction market. However, the Isuzu Forward, Hino Ranger, and Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter are among the most popular. As such, we will discuss the similarities between the three and which one might work best for you.

ISUZU FORWARD

If you are looking for a reliable, medium-duty commercial truck, then the Isuzu Forward should be among your top choices. Its F-series models boast of cab over designs with the cabin fully manufactured from the factory. You will find most Forward units with diesel engines. However, some CNG versions are available as well. Depending on the market it is sold to, the Isuzu Forward is offered in a variety of cab styles and engines.

Affordable and Comfortable

If you decide to purchase an Isuzu Forward through a Japan car auction, you can get it at a very reasonable price. This is just one of the many reasons why this medium-duty truck is popular around the world. On the other hand, what sets it apart from other vehicles in its class is its wide and comfortable interior. There’s plenty of headroom and legroom for the driver and passenger. This feature is especially important because driving a truck with heavy cargo can be quite exhausting. What’s more, the Isuzu Forward can also be modified to accommodate four more passengers in the back.

HINO RANGER

Specifically designed for commercial use, the Hino Ranger is a medium-duty truck manufactured by Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota Motors. In the 90’s, Hino received numerous achievement awards for building efficient and well-designed medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The Ranger line significantly contributed in helping the company get recognized globally.

Reliable Even in Tough Conditions

If you are looking for true quality and reliability, then the Hino Ranger is the medium-duty truck for you. It is worth noting that this vehicle is widely used by the US Marine Corps. Needless to say, it can withstand tough conditions. The Hino Ranger is also popularly used as a dump truck. Due to its excellent qualities, it is no surprise that has made a name in freight industries around the world.

MITSUBISHI FUSO FIGHTER

We’ve shared in a previously published Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter review that this medium-duty truck is reliable on the road. It is also the practical option for companies in the specialised vocation and general freight sectors. Like the Isuzu Forward, the Fuso Fighter provides ample interior space, offering a comfortable right for the driver and passenger. It also shares similarities with the Hino Ranger. Like the Ranger, the Fuso Fighter is built with tough mechanical features and exteriors. It truly is a ‘fighter’ as it provides lasting performance and durability.

However, whether you’re buying a brand new unit or a used model from a Japan car auction, you will find that the Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter is relatively more affordable. Needless to say, if you want some of the good qualities of the Isuzu Forward and Hino Ranger in one vehicle, then the Fuso Fighter is definitely the ideal medium-duty truck for you.

Here at Carused.jp, we carry a range of used Isuzu Forward, Hino Ranger, and Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter trucks. So, if you want to know more how you can import one to your country, contact us today!