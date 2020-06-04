When choosing a hiace van / hiace minibus, the first thing to consider is Fuel Type!

The fuel cost is definitely cheaper for diesel, so considering the daily expenses, diesel is highly recommended!

However, there are many people who want a gasoline car because it has a better durability in the long run = it is more cost effective overall!

Should you choose a gasoline car or a diesel car? Depending on that, the model code is also different!

Fuel Type clarifies the features, advantages, and disadvantages of gasoline and diesel vehicles, as well as the fuel type for each model in Hiace Van!

■Characteristics of gasoline vehicles and three advantages of buying the one

A gasoline vehicle is a vehicle that burns regular gasoline or high-octane gasoline and uses its power to drive the engine.

hiace van / hiace minibus Gasoline cars, the greatest selling point is the low price!

Since it has a simple construction and lighter in weight than others, it is also an advantage that the manufacturing cost can be reduced.

In addition, NA vehicles (naturally aspirated engine vehicles) are also characterized by low maintenance costs, such as less frequent engine oil changes.

On the other hand, regular gasoline and high-octane gasoline, which are fuel for diesel vehicles, are more expensive and cost more than diesel oil. Especially, a car equipped with a high-performance engine uses high-octane gasoline, so the fuel cost is high, which is a disadvantage. In addition, gasoline vehicles generally do not have the good fuel economy.

However, there is a well-established reputation for “durability”, and it is generally said that gasoline cars last longer, so many people often can’t decide if they are better compared to the low cost of Hiace diesel fuel!

In addition, let’s look at two advantages of the Hiace gasoline car!

Less vibration and noise than diesel vehicles

Diesel cars do not have spark plugs themselves, and when fuel and air are compressed to high temperature and pressure, diesel fuel is injected to ignite automatically. At this time, loud noise and vibration are generated. On the other hand, in a gasoline engine, the spark plug emits a spark when the fuel and air are mixed and burned to start the engine, so it is quiet.

Excellent high rotation and fast-burning velocity

By rotating the engine at high speed, it can efficiently convert the energy of combustion into power. This is also the reason why many sports cars are equipped with gasoline engines.

VAN200 series gasoline model code list

Engine displacement Roof shape Drive system Model code Engine model code 2000cc High roof ２WD TRH200K 1TR 2000cc Standard roof ２WD TRH200V 1TR 2700cc Wide・middle roof ２WD TRH211K 2TR 2700cc Wide・middle roof ４WD TRH216K 2TR 2700cc Wide・high roof ２WD TRH221K 2TR 2700cc Wide・high roof ４WD TRH226K 2TR

VAN100 series gasoline model code list

Engine displacement Length of car body Roof shape Drive system Model code Engine model code 2000cc Super long High roof 2WD RZH182K ※３ 1RZ 2000cc Super long High roof 2WD TRH122K ※４ 1TR 2000cc Standard Standard 2WD RZH102V ※３ 1RZ 2000cc Standard Standard 2WD TRH102V ※４ 1TR 2000cc Long High roof 2WD RZH112K ※３ 1RZ 2000cc Long High roof 2WD TRH112K ※４ 1TR 2000cc Long Standard 2WD RZH112V ※３ 1RZ 2000cc Long Standard 2WD TRH112V ※４ 1TR 2400cc Super long※１ High roof 2WD RZH133S 2RZ 2400cc Super long※２ High roof 2WD RZH183K 2RZ

■What kind of car is a Hiace diesel car? Introducing three advantages

Diesel vehicles are often used as trucks and buses. The unique sound and vibration are different from the rest. As we mentioned in the merits of gasoline vehicles, it has a loud noise due to the characteristics of the engine. This characteristic seems to be a demerit, but it is actually merit. Let’s take a look at the three advantages of the Hiace diesel car.

Fuel cost is reasonable because diesel oil is used

Diesel oil is cheaper than regular gasoline and high-octane gasoline. Like gasoline, it is easy to refuel, and the price is low, which is a great advantage in terms of maintenance costs.

２. High low-speed torque and acceleration power

When fuel and air are compressed to be a high temperature and pressure, diesel fuel is injected to ignite automatically. Although it has the disadvantages of sound and vibration, it can also be a merit of high engine generating strong power and high torque. Because it has power, it is also good at accelerating and starting on slopes.

Better fuel economy than gasoline cars

If installed under the same conditions, diesel engine vehicles have the advantages of less fuel consumption and better fuel economy than gasoline vehicles. The structure is also characterized by the fact that the engine itself is durable.

Speaking of diesel vehicles, however, the problem is that nitrogen oxides and air pollutant gases are easily emitted because the engine burns by spontaneously ignite. In addition, diesel engines require strength to achieve high compression ratios and accuracy for fuel injection, which has the disadvantage of increasing vehicle body manufacturing costs.

Compared to gasoline vehicles, engine oil needs to change more frequently. Also, there may be people who are distracted by the sound and vibration peculiar to diesel engines.

200 series (models after 2004) diesel model code list

Engine displacement Roof shape Drive system Model code Engine model code 2500cc High roof ２WD KDH200K 2KD 2500cc Standard roof ２WD KDH200V 2KD 2500cc Standard roof ４WD KDH205K 2KD 2500cc Standard roof ４WD KDH205V 2KD 2500cc Wide・high roof ２WD KDH220K 2KD 2500cc Wide・high roof ４WD KDH225K 2KD 3000cc High roof ２WD KDH201K 1KD 3000cc Standard roof ２WD KDH201V 1KD 3000cc Standard roof ４WD KDH206K 1KD 3000cc Wide・high roof ２WD KDH221K 1KD 3000cc Wide・middle roof ２WD KDH211K 1KD

VAN100 series diesel model code list

Engine displacement Length of car body Roof shape Drive system Model code Engine model code 2400cc Standard Standard 2WD LH102V 2L 2800cc Standard Standard 2WD LH103V 3L 2800cc Standard Standard 4WD LH109V 3L 2800cc Long High roof 2WD LH113K 3L 2800cc Long Standard 2WD LH113V 3L 2800cc Long Standard 4WD LH119V 3L 2800cc Super long High roof 2WD LH123V 3L 2800cc Super long High roof 4WD LH129V 3L 3000cc Standard Standard 2WD LH162V 5L 3000cc Standard Standard 4WD LH168V 5L 3000cc Long High roof 2WD LH172K 5L 3000cc Long Standard 2WD LH172V 5L 3000cc Long Standard 4WD LH178V 5L 3000cc Super long High roof 2WD LH182K 5L 3000cc Super long High roof 4WD LH188K 5L

■Summary: After all, if you want to buy Hiace, which one should you choose for fuel type? petrol or diesel?

The fuel cost is definitely cheaper for diesel, so considering the daily cost, diesel is highly recommended!

However, there are many people who want a gasoline car because it lasts longer in the long run = it is highly cost-effective overall! In particular, depending on countries, tax can vary for diesel and petrol, so please check it out.

In this way, how to make the best use of gasoline vehicles and diesel vehicles differ depends on the purpose and in which country Hiace is used.

The traveling environment as well as the traveling distance can vary according to a country. The point is how much you can spend on maintenance and fuel. It is best to choose a car after carefully considering how you want to use Hiace.