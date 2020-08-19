Comparison of Toyota Harrier vs Alphard!!

If you’re wondering about buying Harrier and Alphard, this article will help you out.

Those who think that the new Harrier and Alphard are not affordable, it might be a good idea to check used cars with old model code since they can be purchased cheaply and reasonably. For those who want to buy old model Harrier and Alphard in the future, this article will explain the comparison between Harrier ACU series, which is particularly popular at our company, and Alphard ANH series.

Interior and exterior

Performance

Price

The intended use according to situations

Harrier was released in 1997 as a “crossover SUV that combines the comfort and ride quality of a luxury saloon”. The first and the second generation Harrier were released as Toyota’s Lexus RX overseas.

Alphard was launched in 2002 to become a flag zip Minivan as the successor model of “Grand Hiace” of the “Gran Via” Hiace.

From here, we will compare Harrier and Alphard to explain the differences clearly and try to solve some concerns of the future buyer of Harrier and Alphard.

1.Compare the performance of TOYOTA Harrier and Alphard

Harrier（ACU10W） Harrier（ACU30W） Alphard（ANH10W） Alphard（ANH20W） Engine 2.2 direct 3DOHC 5S-FE type→2.4L direct 4 160 2AZ-FE type 3LV6DOHC VVT-i 1MZ-FE type 2.0L gasoline In-line 4-cylinder DOHC1,986cc 3ZR-FAE type 2.0L turbo In-line 4-cylinder direct injection DOHC turbo 8AR-FTS type 1998cc 2.5L Hybrid In-line 4-cylinder DOHC 2AR-FXE2,493cc Standard 1MZ-FE type 3.0L V6 220ps 2AZ-FE type 2.4L direct 4 159ps Hybrid 2AZ-FXE type 2.4L direct 4 131ps Standard 2GR-FE 3.5L V6 DOHC 2SZ-FE 2.4L direct 4 Hybrid 2AZ-FXE 2.4L direct 4 DOHC Fuel efficient 10.6km/L 11.0km/L 9.7km/L 11.6km/L Displacement 2,362cc 2,362cc 2,362cc 2,362cc Seating capacity 5 people 5 people 7〜8 people 7 people Size Total length: 4,575mm Total width: 1,815mm Total height: 1,665mm Total length: 4,720mm （4,725mm from June 2017） Total width: 1,835mm Total height: 1,690mm Total length: 4,840mm Total width: 1,805mm Total height: 1,935mm Total length: 4,840〜4,885mm Total width: 1,830〜1,840mm Total height: 1,850〜1,915mm

In conclusion, Harrier is recommended for those who seek powerful dynamic performance on off-road or in town, and Alphard is recommended for those who want to have a smooth and comfortable ride.

Harrier’s engine First of all, there were two engine performances of the first generation Harrier (ACU10W); 2.4L in-line 4DOHC VVT-i 2AZ-FE type (maximum output 160ps/maximum torque 22.5km) and 3L V6DOHC VVT-i 1MZ-FE type (maximum output 220ps/maximum torque 31kgm). The model change in January 2006, only gasoline vehicles were partially improved. The engine performances of the second generation Harrier (ACU30W) are 3LV type 6 cylinder engine and 2.4L inline 4 cylinder engine.

In addition to the gasoline engine, a hybrid model was released in the second Harrier. In the hybrid model, a motor is added to the 3.3LV 6-cylinder engine to maximize the system’s total output of 272 horsepower, and the 0-100km/h acceleration is 7.3 seconds. Not only has it made it possible to drive smoothly, but it also has good fuel consumption. Harrier’s safety performance All first-generation Harrier has standard equipment such as dual airbags, ABS, and seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Improving the safety performance and installing the world’s first millimeter-wave radar for pre-crash safety system using radar cruise control became a topic of the second generation Harrier. Alphard’s engine The first Alphard (ANH10W) engines were 2,400cc and 3,000cc at the time of release, but 2,400cc was added to Hybrid cars in 2003. It became a topic that the hybrid is added to the large minivan which has poor fuel consumption. The second-generation Alphard (ANH20W) is available in two types: a 4-cylinder 2.4L, which is passed down for the first-generation Alphard, and a V-type 6-cylinder 3.5L. When the second-generation Alphard was released, hybrid specifications were not set, and when it was released, all cars were FWD specifications. With a minor change in September 2011, a hybrid vehicle was launched in November of the same year. It pursues a vehicle with a high quietness that thoroughly suppresses engine noise and vibration. Alphard’s safety performance The second generation Alphard has undergone a full model change, and the safety performance has been especially improved. Like the second-generation Harrier, the millimeter-wave radar type pre-crash safety system is installed in the advanced grade. At the time of release, the safety performance only for the vehicle was available, but after the minor change in November 2011, it can check the safety around the vehicle. 2. Compare the interior and exterior of TOYOTA Harrier and Alphard Harrier and Alphard, which can satisfy customers who seek higher-quality, have superior not only performance but also interior, exterior, and luggage space, etc. They are characterized by having both practicality and luxury. To come to the point, we recommend Harrier for those who want a compact body with a feeling of luxury, and Alphard for those who want to accommodate many passengers and carry a lot of luggage with a feeling of luxury. Compare the exterior of Harrier and Alphard The exterior of SUV’s Harrier has an additional sophisticated feeling to the smart body. From the first generation Harrier, a sophisticated urban Monocoque body was adapted. It comes from off-road 4WD with a rudder frame in the prime time of the first generation Harrier. The second-generation Harrier takes over the premium character and design image of the first-generation Harrier, and the design has further improved with higher quality. The big change between the first and the second generation Harrier is that the body size is one size larger. The body size of the second-generation Harrier is as follows; Total length 3,735 mm × total width 1,845mm × total height 1,670 to 1,680 mm. This is one size larger than the first-generation Harrier so that the size of the wheelbase has been extended by 100 mm to 2,715 mm. The first-generation Alphard, which was a minivan that has a powerful and spacious body with an air of elegance, gained attention due to its luxurious exterior. This sets new standards. The front grille with a strong presence and the voluminous bumper express the robustness of the vehicle. The roofline that runs through from the front to the side and the rear, and the protrusion of the wheel arches express the volume and texture. The trapezoidal geometry of the B pillar is one of the typical designs of Alphard that has been inherited to the current model. The user-friendliness of the SUV is being brought out from the exterior. This is one of the characteristics of Harrier. The feature of the rear design of the first generation Harrier is that it does not have a spare tire. When it was first released in 1997, it was natural that the SUV of the off-road 4WD had a spare tire on the rear, but the same SUV Harrier has a spare tire under the luggage floor to create a stylish form. The characteristic of the rear of the first generation Alphard is that it has a big rear combination lamp that spreads both to the right and left, centering on the number space. This improves the visibility from the following vehicles. It features a glass area that runs from the side to the rear, creating a dynamic feel while having a high-quality of Alphard. Compare the interior of Harrier and Alphard The design with a large M-shape creates a feeling of a high quality texture from the moment you get into the car. The meter adopts a trinocular Optitron type meter. The design with an air conditioner outlet around the navigation screen installed at a high position was an advanced design at that time. Many people admired its design. The second-generation Harrier is designed with the concept of “sharpness of birds of prey” as the design image, and in addition to the high position navigation screen that has been inherited from the first generation, instrument panel shift and steering wheel with a wood pattern increase the sense of luxury. Harrier Interior Alphard Interior Alphard’s interior is characterized by its high-quality that creates a luxury feel of a lounge. Like Harrier, it has a monitor installed in the center, air conditioner outlets on the left and right, and a shift lever installed at a high position. The first-generation Harrier removed the discomfort of the narrow rear seat that was common in SUVs up until now, creating a very spacious and comfortable space. Also, the flat floor surface is characteristic and has attracted attention. The luggage space with a large opening is equipped with a stainless steel finish plate for easy loading and unloading of baggage. Alphard’s front and rear seats can have a variety of seat arrangements, and the second row can be rotated so that passengers can sit down facing each other with the person sitting in the third row. It has a wide enough space for 7 to 8 adult passengers can stretch out and relax. Also, spacious luggage space can be secured by flipping up the third row to the left and right.

3. Compare the price of TOYOTA Harrier and Alphard

The price of a new car The price of a used car for overseas markets The first generation Harrier（ACU series） 2,730,000〜3,570,000 JPY US$6,697〜29,229 The first generation Alphard（ANHseries） 2,650,000〜3,180,000 JPY US$410〜71,905

The first generation Harrier and Alphard were launched for those who want a sense of luxury and practicality, so the price of the new car is slightly higher.

Both new and used car prices change depending on the grade.

For example, the standard grade 240G of the first generation Harrier at the time of its launch had a new car price of 2,730,000 yen, but the specially equipped car 240G L package・Alcantara prime version of the first generation Harrier had the highest new car price of 3,570,000 yen.

This applies to Alphard. When the first generation Alphard was launched, the standard grade AX was 2,650,000 JPY. The side lift-up seat equipped car as the top grade AX L edition is 3,180,000 JPY.

Prices vary depending on the grade, so if you select the grade according to your budget, you can easily get Harrier and Alphard that will be right for you.

Also, in the case of a used car, the price will vary depending on the total mileage, body color, limited model, and repair history, etc. Therefore, those who want to buy a used Harrier or Alphard need to decide the budget with all these matters in mind.

Compare the intended purpose of TOYOTA Harrier and Alphard by situations

The luxury SUV Harrier and the large-sized luxury minivan Alphard are both attractive cars, and what kind of situations can they be used?

ACU series Harrier and ANH series Alphard that are popular at our company can be used in the following situations.

Harrier：Outdoor use on a rough road, leisure, daily use, long-distance driving, etc.

Alphard: Leisure, daily use, long-distance driving

In addition, both have a large luggage space as the common merit. They can carry a lot of luggage for leisure or hobby.

From here, we will compare ACU series Harrier and ANH series Alphard by situation.

4. Compare the intended use according to situations of TOYOTA Harrier and Alphard

Harrier（ACU series）

ACU series Harrier is the first and second generations.

Although the performance is a little older than the 4th generation Harrier of the current 2020 model, it has a better riding comfort and running performance than a modern car, so it is a car that can be used in various situations.

For example, in terms of driving performance, the electronically controlled air suspension lowers the vehicle height by 7 mm at 80 km/h, so stable driving is possible.

Since it can handle various road conditions such as highways, it is possible to drive comfortably in various situations. For example, you can enjoy using it for an outdoor leisure actively or going for a drive.

The wide indoor space was popular as the characteristic of the first generation Harrier, but the second-generation Harrier of the same ACU series has a slightly larger body than the first generation, so the rear seats are particularly wide.

Therefore, even if it can accommodate up to 5 passengers, it offers comfortable ride for daily use with the spacious vehicle compartment. This also reduces driver tiredness for long hours driving.

The size of the luggage space is an important point for everyday use, leisure, and outdoor activities.

The wide opening of Harrier allows you to easily load and unload baggage, and you can carry a large amount of luggage in the spacious luggage space.

Finally, Harrier can be customized flexibly, so it is recommended for those who like customizing their own cars, for example, replacing the front bumper or the wheels.

Alphard

The ANH series Alphard has the first and second generation, and the spacious vehicle room was highly regarded as the feature of first generation Alphard.

In the second row, two people can sit, and the third row can accommodate three people, and if you are not using the third row, you can fold the seats to the left and right to store the seats. You can secure the wide luggage space when you need to carry many items.

In addition, the size of the car body is larger than that of Harrier, so the car interior is spacious. It offers a comfortable ride even for long-distance driving and leisure activities.

The second-generation Alphard has a larger body size than the first-generation Alphard, and it has an expanded indoor length of 75 mm and an indoor height of 10 mm compared to the first generation.

The first and second generation Alphard has a hard suspension, so it reacts sensitively to acceleration and has running stability without swaying.

As a result, the driver can feel comfortable riding in leisure activities and daily use, and it also prevents driver fatigue.

However, since it is a large-sized car, you may feel a lack of power due to its weight.

Alphard is suitable for everyday use and long-distance driving; however, because it can be difficult to drive on rough roads during outdoor activities, etc., it is not suitable for outdoor use like Harrier.

Alphard is a popular model as a base of Customization in Japan, and many special parts developed by Automotive Aftermarket Parts Makers are on sale.

Therefore, it can be customized as freely as Harrier, so you can enjoy customizing it to your favorite Alphard.

Summary

The ACU series Harrier and the ANH series Alphard are recommended for those who prioritize practicality to secure a large vehicle interior space and luggage space while feeling a sense of luxury.

Compared to other model codes of Harrier, the ACU series Harrier is cheaper, and it offers a powerful drive and good fuel economy.

Besides, the body size of the second-generation Harrier is one size larger than that of the first-generation Harrier. It has a wider vehicle interior space, and safety performance is also improved. As a distinctive feature, it has the Pre-crash Safety System of the millimeter-wave system using the world’s first radar cruise control.

ANH series Alphard had only 2,400cc and 3,000cc gasoline engines at the time of its release, but later, a hybrid model that overcomes the drawback of the bad fuel efficiency of large-sized minivans was release. It has a good fuel economy even for large-sized minivans.

It has the same safety performance as Harrier since they both are manufactured by Toyota. The same millimeter-wave radar pre-crash safety system is installed.

We handle both ACU series Harrier and ANH series Alphard at our company.

