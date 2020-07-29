There are the first, second, and third generations of Harrier, and the fourth generation Harrier launched in June 2020 has many similarities of these previous generations.

This time, we are going to introduce characteristics of the first, second, and third generations of TOYOTA Harrier!

The first generation Harrier was released in 1997 from Toyota about to become a pioneer of luxury SUV car.

TOYOTA Harrier has been gathering attention from the automobile industry in the world since it used leather as seating materials that were not seen in the previous SUV. The interior is very stylish and creative.

It has had greater support not only from Japan but also overseas, and the demand for used Harrier has increased now.

If you are planning to purchase a used Harrier, you might have questions such as, “what are the main differences between the first, second, and third generations Harrier?” and “what are the characteristics of each?”. We will explain the features of each generation of Harrier from now on.

You can find out the content that you would like to check from the caption, so please click the section to get the information.

The contents：

1.The characteristics of the first generation TOYOTA Harrier

2.Characteristics of the second generation TOYOTA Harrier

3.The third generation TOYOTA Harrier

4.Summary

1. The characteristics of the first generation TOYOTA Harrier

These three points below are the characteristics of the first generation Harrier

Design to be a pioneer of luxury SUV car

Two types of engine

The world’s first safety performance

The satisfaction rate of users of the first generation Harrier was very high, and it was popular for its reliability.

From here, we are going to introduce the characteristics and merits and demerits of the first generation of Harrier.

Interior and exterior pioneering a luxury SUV car

The first generation Harrier was created based on the platform of sixth generation CAMRY, but at the very beginning, the platform of ARISTO was planned to be used as a base of the design.

As for another design plan, there was an American plan which later was discussed between the Japanese plan. The wheelbase was enlarged, and it had a strong and dynamic image. And at the last, the stylish Japanese plan was adapted.

The characteristics of the design of first generation Harrier was that there are no spare tires attached to the rear hatch.

It was very common to have spare tires attached to the rear hatch. However, in SUV cars, the spare tires were set in the under the luggage floor in the first generation Harrier, it manages to create a stylish form.

Differences between “Harrier 3.0” and “Harrier” from an engine mounted

The engine mounted on the first generation Harrier at the time of launch was V-shaped 6 cylinder 3.0L engine with 220 horsepower, which was the same as “Harrier 3.0”.

The model with in-line 4 cylinder 2.2L high mechanical TWIN CAM is called “Harrier”. The name differs according to the grade.

A minor change was conducted to change from 2.2L to 2.4L of in-line 4-cylinder engine, and the valve timing mechanism” VVT-I” was adapted which can be changed together with Harrier 3.0.

FF and 4WD models were set as a drive system, and “FOUR” is added after the grade name of 4WD model.

The high safety performance with the adaption of “Pre-Crash Safety System” for the first time in the world

The first generation Harrier which was released in 1997 attracted attention by adapting the “Pre-Crash Safety System” for the first time in the world.

Moreover, as standard safety equipment, it has a dual airbag, brake assist, ABS, seatbelt with pre-tensioner & force limiter are mounted.

Merits of the first generation Harrier

It has four-wheel independent suspension so that it can have a great driving performance on various roads. The first generation Harrier has a high reputation of being “a car with a comfortable ride” that a driver can experience smooth driving and a high degree of silence while driving.

Also, the fast response has received a high evaluation. Since the steering is heavy, the suspension has a smooth motion even on rough roads.

Demerits of the first generation of Harrier

There was some feedback from drivers. Because the shift lever was set in a slightly high position, it was a bit difficult to operate the shift. However, the issue was fixed in the second generation Harrier, and the shift lever was set in a lower position.

There are also some comments that the position of side mirrors was set under the framework of windows which caused some difficulties for a driver to check. In the second generation Harrier, side mirrors were put on the side of the window framework to have better visibility.

2. Characteristics of the second generation TOYOTA Harrier There are three main characteristics of the second generation Harrier Interior with Trinocular independent metering only in the second generation Harrier

Two engines that were passed down from the first generation

The newest safety performance The second generation Harrier also has a high reputation like the first generation, but unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2013. This generation is popular among Carused.jp because of its low cost and high performance. From here, we will introduce the characteristics of the second generation Harrier. Interior with Trinocular independent metering as a standard equipment

The interior of the second generation Harrier was designed with the concept of “sharpness of birds of prey”. It has the navigation screen at the high position, the wind outlet at the side of the air conditioner, and the inner shift panel that were also in the first generation.

Mechanical silver in the center part and wood patterns on steering are significant features of the interior of the second generation Harrier.

In the interior of the second generation Harrier, Trinocular independent metering became standard equipment that can be found only in the second generation Harrier.

Compared to the first generation Harrier, the exterior is slightly bigger with the size as follows: total length 4,735mm × total width 1,845mm × total height 1,670mm

Two engines that were passed down from the first generation

The engines mounted on the second generation Harrier were 3LV type 6-cylinder engine and 2.4L in-line 4-cylinder engine. They were passed down from the first generation.

The drive system was FF and 4WD which is the same as the first generation, and the transmission was changed from 5 speed AT from 3LV type 6-cylinder engine. The 2.4L inline 4-cylinder engine was changed to 4-speed AT.

In the highest grade, it has electronic control of air suspension system “AIRS”.

”Harrier hybrid” was released in the second generation Harrier which was not in the first generation, and it gathered attention as the first hybrid SUV car in Japan.

The newest safety performance

As standard equipment in all cars, the second-generation Harrier has a seat belt warning buzzer and a two-mirror auxiliary confirmation device that can be used as a side under mirror.

Also, as an important feature, it had many newest improvements. For example, as a car navigation system was changed to HDD type.

In the specially equipped car of second generation Harrier that was launched in January 2008, the HDD navigation system was changed to color back guide monitor with voice guidance as a special option which increased the luxury of a car.

Merits of the second generation Harrier

With a 2.4L in-line 4-cylinder engine, a driver can have a smooth driving in the flat area and high-speed lane. It also has excellent fuel efficiency especially in highways and can provide comfortable ride.

Since the exterior is bigger than the first generation, it is very spacious even with four adult passengers.

Demerits of the second generation Harrier

Some people may feel that a car with a 2.4L in-line 4-cylinder engine does not have enough power when going up an uphill.

If you use MT mode and 3 or 2 speed in the shift, it might solve the issue. But you might still feel it is a bit stiff.

The turbo car was finally released from the third generation Harrier. It has more power, and the poor fuel economy caused by the heavyweight of the car body was also improved.

Because the body is large, it is not capable of turning in a small space (only the minimum turning radius of 5.7m). This can be one of the demerits of the second generation Harrier.

As the body size became smaller in the third generation Harrier, the problem involved with the minimum turning radius was solved.

3. The third generation TOYOTA Harrier The three main characteristics of the third generation Harrier Interior with outstanding materials

Three types of new engines

The highest-ever level safety performance The third generation Harrier was released at the same time as the discontinue of the second generation Harrier, and it has been sold as a new Harrier in which all demerits were improved. This generation is the most popular among Carused.jp because of its powerful engine and high safety that the previous Harrier didn’t have. Let’s take a close look at the third generation Harrier. Interior with outstanding materials The third generation Harrier which was released at the same time as the discontinue of the second generation Harrier has an interior that is characterized as having a high level of the material. Normally, the interior materials are decided after the design is created, but for the interior of the third generation Harrier, the materials are decided first to complete the design. To make a spacious space, it has a concave region in the passenger seat. The 3D dry transferred wood pattern panel were different from the previous wood pattern. It was created based on an image of the wood pipe intaking the liquid metal, and the sense of luxury was revealed more than ever. The body size of the third generation Harrier was total length 4,720mm×total width 1,835mm×total height 1,690mm. Because the size became smaller by 15mm×10mm×20mm compared to the previous generation, the wheelbase was also 55mm smaller which contributed a car to have a better turning performance. Three new engines

In the third generation Harrier, let’s check the three types of engines.

In the normal gasoline mode, it is 2.0L in-line 4-cylinder DOHC; whereas in hybrid cars, 2.5L in-line 4-cylinder DOCH engine and motor are combined.

In the hybrid engine, thanks to the strong assist of the motor, it has a high degree of silence and excellent fuel efficiency that are regarded as great merits.

Lastly, the turbo engine that was mounted in the third generation Harrier was the engine that combines 2.0L in-line 4-cylinder DOHC engine with turbocharger, it has a very sporty look among three engines.

The highest-ever level safety performance

In the third generation Harrier, all cars of “ELEGANCE” and higher grades have Collision avoidance systems, “pre-crash safety”. The cars of “PREMIUM” and higher grades have “Lane departure alert”. In “PREMIUM Advanced Package”, “panoramic view monitor” that support to check left and right was adapted. Compared to the first and second generation Harrier, it has superior safety performance.

Merits of the third generation Harrier

With its heavy steering, many drivers commented that it has a smooth motion even on unpaved rough roads. Its ride quality is a great merit.

The back seats are very spacious, and the luggage space has enough room to be able to carry many belongings.

Demerits of the third generation Harrier

There are many people who feel uncomfortable having the shift lever at the high position which is one of the characteristics of Harrier. Also, the rear mirror was put way behind, so some feel that it has poor visibility.

Furthermore, a car with a 2L engine is often considered as not having enough power, but it does not have any problems when driving in a city.

4. Summary The first generation Harrier gained much attention for its sophisticated interior and exterior as being a pioneer of luxury SUV car, and the highest safety performance was one of the characteristics. From the second generation Harrier, the interior with Trinocular independent metering was set as standard equipment, and the same engine of the first generation was used. The body size was smaller than the second and third generation Harrier which made a car to have a better turning performance. It has superior safety performance compared to the previous Harrier. At Carused.jp, we have many used Harrier. The third generation Harrier is especially popular with its great safety performance, and we have received many contacts from all over the world.