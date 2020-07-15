Top recommendation – This is the best way to buy Harrier cheaply!

A luxury car, Harrier, is very expensive when buying it as a new car. Therefore, we recommend that you buy a used Harrier in order to reduce the cost.

However, it is difficult to find a used Harrier by yourself because it is not possible to know who and how the car has been used, and it is necessary to check the vehicle condition and mileage when purchasing.

There are two easiest and surest ways to buy a used Harrier in perfect condition.

Purchase at a used car sale auction

Buy directly from online stores in Japan

By buying at a used car auction in Japan, you can buy a used Harrier at the cheapest cost, because you don’t need to pay an intermediate margin that occurs when buying at a dealer.

In addition, by purchasing directly from online stores in Japan, you can easily obtain a used Harrier from abroad.

The two methods of “buying it at used car auctions” and “buying directly from Japanese online shopping” are the most recommended ways to get a used Harrier, but in what way are you going to obtain it?

In this article, we will introduce how to buy a good used Harrier at a used car auction in Japan without being deceived, for those who want to purchase cheaply and easily.

Here, we will explain two methods of “buying it at used car auctions” and “buying directly from online shopping in Japan” in detail as to buy a used Harrier cheaply.

Can individuals from abroad participate in the “Japanese Used Car Auction”?

The most recommended method is to use the Japanese used car auction when purchasing a used Harrier, but individuals from abroad cannot participate in the Japanese used car auction.

There are some strict conditions to participate in the used car auction in Japan. For example, one year has passed since acquiring a Japanese original license called “Second-hand dealer license”, and there are shops and business offices for buying and selling cars.

Therefore, it is not possible to participate in the used car auction individually in Japan from overseas.

Conditions of participating in a used car auction

Need an introduction letter from multiple companies that handle automobiles Need to have a store in Japan Depending on the auction, it may take Japanese real estate in pledge Need to pay a deposit Need to have a second-hand dealer license

As just described, the conditions for participating in a used car auction in Japan are strict.

And even if you can prepare a deposit of 4, you still need to have a real estate and a store or business office that sells cars in Japan.

Furthermore, it is especially important and difficult to obtain a “second-hand dealer license” of 5 as you need to have an introduction letter from multiple companies. Passing all requirements will be a big challenge.

A second-hand dealer license is a certificate licensed by the government that an individual or corporation can buy, sell, or trade second-hand goods for business use.

Obtaining a second-hand dealer license is difficult even for Japanese companies, and it is necessary to apply to local public safety committees through the police station that has jurisdiction over the sales office.

Even if you live in Japan and you do not have a second-hand dealer license, you cannot participate in the used car auction in Japan, so it is impossible to directly participate in the Japanese auction and purchase a used car harrier directly from abroad.

Merits and demerits of used car auction

The merit of a used car auction is that “you can buy the car you want at a low price.”

In general, used cars such as Harrier are purchased from dealers or used car dealerships, but you need to pay an intermediate margin, so even if it is a used Harrier, it is still expensive to purchase.

However, there is an advantage that you can buy at the lowest price because you do not need this intermediate margin by purchasing directly at a used car auction.

On the other hand, there is a demerit that “the general public cannot participate” in the used car auction.

If you go through an auction agency, you can participate in the auction individually from overseas.

As we mentioned at the beginning, individuals from overseas cannot participate in Japanese used car auctions.

This is because there are strict conditions for participating in Japanese used car auctions.

It is almost impossible for individuals to meet all strict conditions to participate in Japanese used car auctions from overseas, so if you want to buy used Harrier cheaply, you need to use an auction agency that will participate in a Japanese used car.

Since the auction agency meets the conditions to participate in used car auctions in Japan, it is possible to get a used Harrier cheaply.

However, there are some dishonest auction agents, so you need to fully understand all necessary points as not to be deceived and select a reliable used car auction agency.

So, what kind of company is a reliable auction agency?

Let us explain a little further.

Which used car auction should you use in order not to be deceived and conduct process?

By selecting a reliable used car auction agency, you can buy a good used Harrier cheaply without being deceived.

As a method for individuals to purchase used cars from overseas through auction, as mentioned earlier, you can request the auction agency to participate in the used car auction on your behalf. Another method is that you can buy a used car at online auction etc. by C to C transactions.

However, C-to-C transactions are subject to have troubles and are not recommended in this article.

So, in this article, we recommend that you should ask a used car auction agency.

Here, we will introduce what troubles are likely to occur in C to C transactions, along with the characteristics of a reliable auction agency.

Examples of troubles often occur in C to C transactions

I paid the cost, but the car hasn’t arrived

I was informed a wrong mileage

There was a false statement about the repair history

A car that was completely different from what I was explained arrived

Among individuals and companies that sell used cars through C to C online auctions, there are many amateur exhibitors who do not have any special knowledge about cars, and it is not unusual for them to have little knowledge of the condition of used cars.

Therefore, even if it is explained as a used car in good condition without any problems, there are many cases in which various problems are discovered after delivered to the purchaser.

That’s the reason why participating in a used car auction where people with specialized knowledge of used car trading is the safest way to purchase a used car.

Characteristics of a reliable auction agency

Deal flexibly with the various languages in response to the request

Participate in car auctions all over Japan

Are capable of directly assessing used cars before making a successful bid

Explain the condition of the car in detail

We recommend using an auction agency as a method for individuals from overseas to purchase Japanese used cars.

Auction agencies that have the above characteristics will make a successful bid on good quality used cars on your behalf, so you can feel at ease when doing business with them.

One of the characteristics of a reliable auction agency is that it participates in car auctions all over Japan.

There are only 10 out of 50,000 auction agents in Japan which are members of all the car auctions held throughout Japan. Because they are members of all auctions, it is possible to handle many used cars.

In addition, since auction agents that can deal flexibly with the various languages in response to the request can trade without limiting the country, you can request an auction agent individually from overseas and also receive detailed explanations about the condition of the car.

How to participate in the auction

Carused.jp will help you to buy a used Harrier by participating in a used car auction in Japan, for those who live in abroad.

Carused.jp is an auction agency that meets all the characteristics of “a reliable auction agency” introduced earlier.

Since Carused.jp can deal with the various languages, they can act as a Japanese car auction agency regardless of country. Moreover, they can explain the condition of the car in detail, so you can grasp the condition of the used Harrier in detail.

If you are an individual from overseas and want to buy Harrier by requesting a Japanese used car auction agency, you need just two steps into this process when requesting Carused.jp.

Register Put down a deposit

Let’s look at these two steps.

Register

Since a trusting relationship is important in Japanese car auctions, it is necessary to register customer information.

Enter your country, address, phone number, name, and other information to register for membership.

Make a deposit

Carused.jp asks all customers to pay a deposit before taking a role as the auction agency.

This deposit will be refunded if we could not make a successful bid on the requested used Harrier at the auction.

If we could make a successful bid, you can use the deposit to pay the cost of the used Harrier.

The amount of the deposit varies depending on the car auction agency, but it is common to put down a deposit of about 1,000 to 3,000 dollars.

The deposit is necessary because there are some risks. For example, in case the customer does not pay the amount, there are a handling fee and a relisting fee for purchases in Japan.

The process of delivering Harrier to your home

After registering and putting down the deposit, you need to wait for the auction result.

The auction results will be submitted by email on the day of the auction, so you will know the result immediately.

If the auction agency reports that “we made a successful bid on Harrier at the auction”, the invoice with the total amount for the vehicle will be sent to your email address, so we will make payment within 48 hours (2 days).

Harrier will be loaded on a container ship in the shortest time after payment is completed, and it will be arranged to arrive in Africa, Europe, etc. in about one month.

It takes about a month and a half before you receive your car, as it takes time to check all necessary documents, for example, to clear the goods for transit duties.

We recommend that you should buy it through online shopping rather than from a dealer!

You can buy used Harrier at a local used car dealer, but if you want to buy the cheapest Harrier, you should buy it through online shopping.

The reason is, as we mentioned earlier, the used car dealers purchase used cars through auction agencies.

If you purchase used cars through the used car auction agency, a commission is required, so they add the extra cost of an intermediate margin.

Therefore, just because a used car is cheaper than a new car, it is not always cheaper to buy a used car from a dealer.

By purchasing directly through online shopping, you can buy used Harrier at the cheapest cost, because the intermediate margin will not be required.

Merits of buying a car at a local used car dealer

The merits of buying at a dealer are that you can check and buy the car directly, and also you can receive a guarantee for several months.

However, there are few people who have the expert knowledge to visually inspect the condition of the vehicle. “You can check and buy the car directly” means that you can only check “the condition of the exterior and interior.”

Some used car dealers may have a quality certification system for several months; however, it is difficult to find out if a used car is defective just by driving it for several months.

In addition, there are many used car dealers who sell without checking the condition of the used car properly or do not perform maintenance. When you buy a used car locally, you may need to maintain it afterward.

In the maintenance of used cars, you have to purchase the parts yourself and maintain, so even if you buy a used Harrier at a low price, you may need to pay extra cost for repair.

Merits of buying a car through online shopping

Carused.jp, a used car auction agency, makes a direct assessment before making a successful bid for a used car at an auction. Therefore, we are able to deliver used cars which are in good condition.

That’s why you can drive without any problems after you received the car, and you don’t need to pay the repair costs which may incur after purchasing it locally.

By purchasing a used Harrier through online shopping directly,

You can buy it at the cheapest price because there is no middle margin

There is no risk of repair costs when purchasing at a local dealer

The car will last a long time since you will receive used cars which are in good condition

By purchasing a used Harrier through online shopping directly, there are many merits besides purchasing it at the cheapest price.

Summary

Harrier is popular not only in Japan but also overseas as a luxury SUV car.

In order to buy Harrier cheaply, we recommend that you should buy a used car instead of a new car. There are two methods to purchase a used car; using the Internet auction which is mainly C to C transactions and a used car auction.

In the case of internet auctions, there are many cases in which cars in a bad condition are put up by individuals who do not know the condition of used cars well. There are some troubles being reported in the past, for example, there were odometer-tampered vehicles, and a purchaser didn’t receive the car after paying the full amount.

Therefore, if you want to buy a used car, we recommend that you should use the used car auction in Japan.

However, in order to participate in the used car auction in Japan, it is necessary to meet all strict conditions, so individuals from overseas cannot participate.

Therefore, for individuals from overseas to participate in the used car auction in Japan, they need to use the auction agency. So that they can purchase the used Harrier at the cheapest cost.

Carused.jp conducts a direct assessment before making a successful bid at a used car auction, so it is possible to deliver high quality used cars.

Moreover, Carused.jp can deal flexibly with the various languages to explain the condition of a used car in detail.

If you would like “to purchase a used Harrier at a low price”, please feel free to contact Carused.jp!