What is the difference between each model when buying Hiace (hiacevan hiaceminibus hiacewagon)?
Please be careful that each model has a different size and seating capacity.
What size and seating capacity of Hiace are you looking for?
Please refer the information below
Hiace Van（hiacevan hiaceminibus)
Differences in size by type!
Type/grade: Total length, total width, total height van
- Standard: 469.5 cm, 169.5 cm, 198.0 cm
- Standard roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 198.5cm
- High roof: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.0cm
- High roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.5cm
- Super Long・Wide: 538.0cm, 188.0cm, 228.5cm
Differences in seating capacity by the grade!
- Super GL 5 passengers
- DX (GL package) 3-seater, 3 passengers
- DX (GL package) 6-seater, 6 passengers
- DX (GL package) 9-seater, 9 passengers
Hiace Wagon
Differences in size by type!
- GL/DX: 484.0cm188.0cm210.5cm
- Grand cabin: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm
Differences in seating capacity by grade!
- GL/DX 10 people, Grand Cabin 10 people
Hiace commuter
Differences in size by type!
- GL/DX: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm
Differences in seating capacity by grade!
- GL/DX: 14 passengers