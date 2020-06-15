Japanese Used Cars for Sale | Carused.jp
TOP >  Car Selection > Car Reviews > Toyota >  Summary: Size of Hiace (width, height, length), Seating capacity (number of passengers)

Summary: Size of Hiace (width, height, length), Seating capacity (number of passengers)

by
hiace-summary-top

What is the difference between each model when buying Hiace (hiacevan hiaceminibus hiacewagon)?

Please be careful that each model has a different size and seating capacity.

What size and seating capacity of Hiace are you looking for?

Please refer the information below

Hiace Van（hiacevan hiaceminibus)

Differences in size by type!

Type/grade: Total length, total width, total height van

  • Standard:  469.5 cm, 169.5 cm, 198.0 cm
  • Standard roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 198.5cm
  • High roof: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.0cm
  • High roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.5cm
  • Super Long・Wide: 538.0cm, 188.0cm, 228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by the grade!

  • Super GL 5 passengers
  • DX (GL package) 3-seater, 3 passengers
  • DX (GL package) 6-seater, 6 passengers
  • DX (GL package) 9-seater, 9 passengers

hiace van

Hiace Wagon

Differences in size by type!

  • GL/DX: 484.0cm188.0cm210.5cm
  • Grand cabin: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm
  • GL / DX : 484.0cm188.0cm210.5cm
  • Grand Cabin: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by grade!

  • GL/DX 10 people, Grand Cabin 10 people

hiace-wagon

Hiace commuter  

Differences in size by type!

  • GL/DX: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by grade!

  •  GL/DX: 14 passengers

hiace commuter

 

