What is the difference between each model when buying Hiace (hiacevan hiaceminibus hiacewagon)?

Please be careful that each model has a different size and seating capacity.

What size and seating capacity of Hiace are you looking for?

Please refer the information below

Hiace Van（hiacevan hiaceminibus)

Differences in size by type!

Type/grade: Total length, total width, total height van

Standard: 469.5 cm, 169.5 cm, 198.0 cm

Standard roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 198.5cm

High roof: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.0cm

High roof・just low: 469.5cm, 169.5cm, 224.5cm

Super Long・Wide: 538.0cm, 188.0cm, 228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by the grade!

Super GL 5 passengers

DX (GL package) 3-seater, 3 passengers

DX (GL package) 6-seater, 6 passengers

DX (GL package) 9-seater, 9 passengers

Hiace Wagon

Differences in size by type!

GL/DX: 484.0cm188.0cm210.5cm

Grand cabin: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by grade!

GL/DX 10 people, Grand Cabin 10 people

Hiace commuter

Differences in size by type!

GL/DX: 538.0cm188.0cm228.5cm

Differences in seating capacity by grade!

GL/DX: 14 passengers