The novel Coronavirus pandemic has gone rampant all over the world.

What were the impacts of this Coronavirus on global Hiace import market price and prices in Japan?

In particular, it is new cars that have been greatly affected by the Coronavirus this time. Let us get straight to the point.

The market price of Hiace has also dropped since the beginning of April 2020 .

Yes, Now is the best time to buy Hiace during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hiace greatly influences the export market because it is popular not only in Japan but around the world.

Therefore, while each vehicle is affected by the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, Hiace is more affected by overseas market prices than domestic market prices.

That’s because it’s not a popular model in specific areas, it’s the most popular car model in the world.

Depending on the model year and mileage, the fall in value may differ, and it can be said that demand has decreased. However, since it is still an extremely popular car overseas, there will be no sharp drop in prices enough to cause a major crash.

Also, exports to Africa, such as Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, and Kenya, are still growing steadily.

In conclusion, now is the best time to buy Hiace during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As for this influence by the virus, we still don’t know if it lasts for half a year or a year, or it might ever return to its original price.

It will be expected that things won’t get back to normal for a while.

