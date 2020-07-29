Have you ever considered buying a Japanese used car with high quality and low price?

Among the used cars, TOYOTA Harrier is very popular all over the world!

This time, we had an interview with users about the ride comfort of the 2nd and 3rd generation TOYOTA Harrier.

TOYOTA Harrier, which was released in 1997, was created by a combination of a luxury saloon and SUV with the slogan of “WILD but FORMAL”.

As the Harrier brand image of “luxury”, “advanced”, and “refined”, the high-quality design of the exterior and interior of TOYOTA Harrier is remarkable regardless of generation.

It lives up to all the rave reviews it got as a “Sport Utility Saloon” that combines the functionality and mobility of a high-class sedan. As for the engine, it has a 3LV6 or 2.2L straight 4, etc. which are the common platforms of the sedan and CAMRY.

By setting the drive system to 4WD and FF, it is targeting a customer segment who wants to have a “smooth and powerful drive as well as a design with an air of luxury.

So far, we have introduced the functions suitable for the TOYOTA Harrier brand image such as “luxury”, “advanced”, and “refined”.

However, if you want to buy Harrier in the future, you may want to know the feedback of the users who have been driving Harrier?

” How comfortable is Harrier?”

“What is the vibration caused by the travel of Harrier?”

” How is the suspension at the rear seat?”

” What is the real driving performance of Harrier?”

Contents:

In response to the questions, we would like to introduce the feedback of users who are driving the second and third generation TOYOTA Harrier.

Model codes such as ACU30W, ACU35W, MCU30W, MCU35W, MHU38W, GSU30W, and GSU35W are classified with the second generation Harrier. ZSU60W, ZSU65W, ASU60W, and ASU65W are categorized as the third generation Harrier.

Interviewing Users! Introducing the ride comfort of TOYOTA Harrier!

The most important thing to ask when buying Harrier is the feedback of users who are driving Harrier.

Isn’t it important to find out the ride quality?

From here, we will introduce the feedback of users who are driving Harrier.

1. Third generation of Harrier/ “It doesn’t shake, and I feel comfortable to have my child” (the feedback from the user: 30s, Female, Married)

“Since there was little swaying while driving, and there was also an air conditioner blowing port in the back seat, the baby can be placed comfortably”

A major feature of the second-generation TOYOTA Harrier was the launch of the hybrid TOYOTA Harrier in 2005, in which a motor was added to the 3.3-liter V-type 6-cylinder engine. It achieved the smoothest driving performance ever.

The third-generation Harrier’s hybrid engine is a combination of a 2.5L in-line 4-cylinder DOCH engine and a motor, and thanks to the powerful assistance of the motor, it achieves a powerful driving while at the same time you can experience a smooth driving as if you are in a big ship.

2. Third generation Harrier/ “The rear part is spacious, and I can carry a lot of luggage” (the feedback from the user: 30s, Male, Married)

“I like the design of the car itself and the rear seat having a wide space. It’s also useful because I can easily put golf bags.”

The luggage space of TOYOTA Harrier was originally a pioneer model of the premium SUV, which is a global trend. It secures a spacious luggage space while ensuring comfortable habitability.

When the rear seats are all folded down and used, it can hold 992L, and when the rear seats are used, it can hold 456L.

This is more than RAV4’s luggage capacity (580L), which is the same as full-scale mid-sized SUVs in TOYOTA Harrier.

3. Third generation Harrier / “when I went for a drive with a friend who is 162cm tall, the rear seat of a car is still spacious.” (the feedback from the user:40s, Male, Single)

“When a friend with a height of 162 cm rides on the backseat, there is enough space equal to the length of about one and a half fists, so it is very spacious. It is popular not only for drivers but also for those who go for a drive with me.”

The rear seat of the third-generation TOYOTA Harrier is large, and the seating surface extends to the back of the knee. It helps drivers keep their posture right without strain on their back and reduces their fatigue after a long drive.

Since the rear seats are set in a high seating position, it has good front visibility, which is one of the features of TOYOTA Harrier.

Thanks to its high visibility, it rarely gives a sense of blockage when you are in a car.

TOYOTA Harrier also has a sufficient overhead space, so you can secure a spacious seating space.

4. Second generation Harrier/ “It was a great choice to replace it from 2.4GLP 4WD!” (the feedback from the user: 50s, Male, Single)

“I used to drive the same second-generation TOYOTA Harrier’s 2.4GLP 4WD, but I wanted to have a more comfortable car, so I replaced it by 3.5AIRS 4WD. It was a great choice! I can experience smooth driving, and the acceleration performance is the same as the hybrid.”

In the highest grade of the second-generation TOYOTA Harrier, there is a model with the same strut-type electronically controlled air suspension adopted in AIRS.

By installing AIRS air suspension, it can make quick motions in consecutive corners on the left and right.

In addition, 3.5V6 2GR-FE engine has superior properties in silence and full torque, so it allows a car to ride and go with the flow of traffic at 2,000 rpm or less.

Summary

If you want to buy TOYOTA Harrier in the future, you may want to use the feedback of the users who have been driving Harrier as a reference.

You can find out about the “luxury”, “advanced”, and “refined” designs and equipment on TOYOTA’s official website, but it is difficult to hear the feedback of the drivers.

This time, we introduced its riding comfort from the feedback of users who have been driving TOYOTA Harrier.

Harrier doesn’t shake, and I feel comfortable to drive

It can carry a lot of luggage

The rear seat of a car is spacious

It can make quick motion according to the grade

Please refer to it when purchasing a used Harrier.

