Canter Canter Guts Total length 4,680〜7,870mm 4,410〜4,690mm Total height 1,960〜2,585mm 1,950〜1,995mm Total width 1,690〜2,220mm 1,695mm Riding capacity 3〜7 people 3〜6 people Engine displacement 2,400〜5,200cc 2,000〜3,000cxx

The main difference between Canter and Canter Guts is the loading capacity.

The difference is 1.75 to 4.8 ton for Canter and 1.5 ton for Canter Guts.

With the launch of Canter Guts, the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter series has an expanded lineup of 1.5 ton loading capacity, enabling a wide product lineup from 1.5 ton to hybrid vehicles.

Both Canter and Canter Guts have high riding comfort and driving performance and a wide variety of colors as characteristics, and the sophisticated cab design is also popular.

Characteristics of Canter Guts

Canter Guts, which has a lineup of 1.5 ton vehicles in the Canter series, is a truck that has an engine that considers the global environment and has the best minimum turning radius in its class.

Canter Guts is a truck that complies with 2010 emission regulations and equipped with a diesel turbo engine with an intercooler to effectively reduce the common-rail high-pressure fuel injection system, cooled EGR, and particulate matter.

Particulate matter has been successfully reduced by 30% of the standard value.

In addition, by realizing to have the minimum turning radius in its class, the excellent capability of turning in a small space and manageability are achieved even in urban areas with many narrow alleys and tight corners.

Characteristics of Canter

On the other hand, the current eighth generation Canter is the world’s first small-sized truck to equip the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission “DUONIC” with Brembo wheeled disc brakes.

By achieving over 20% of a fuel economy standard of 2015 for heavy vehicles for all vehicles, it has achieved top-class fuel efficiency.

The eighth generation Canter ensures stable braking force by distributing the optimum braking force to the front and rear wheels for the ABS function that ensures safety during braking.

Furthermore, by adding EBD, it has succeeded in suppressing the movement of the vehicle during sudden braking.

The front bumper is equipped with a high-precision millimeter-wave radar that detects pedestrians and vehicles. By detecting the danger of a collision, it has excellent safety performance, including automatic braking and alarms to help avoid collisions and reduce damage during collisions.