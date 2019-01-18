Why Choose the Best Car Battery for your Vehicle

In order for your car to operate properly and smoothly, it has to rely on various mechanical and electrical components. One of the essential parts of your car is a functioning battery. It is worth noting that your car battery does more than simply starting your vehicle. It enables you to use the lights and cool your engine, among other tasks.

The Importance of Choosing the Best Car Battery for your Vehicle

It is crucial for you to ensure that you are going to purchase the right kind of battery for your car. Doing so will help you keep your vehicle safe and efficient. It is not enough to know the major driving don’ts that hurt your car battery . You should also know how to choose the ideal kind for your vehicle. After all, it plays an important role in running your car and in making sure that your anti-theft systems are functioning correctly. Getting the best car battery for your engine capacity will ensure that you get as much power as you will need whenever you step on the gas.

Basic Types of Battery

It is ideal for you to educate yourself about the different types of car batteries. This way, you will be able to choose the one that will suit your vehicle best.

1) Lead-Acid Batteries

These days, many are familiar with lead-acid batteries because they are widely used by drivers. When using this type of battery, you have to top off the water in the electrolyte solution from time to time. After all, the battery’s power source is the liquid inside it. Thanks to technological improvements, newer lead-acid batteries do not need as much water as the traditional flooded cell kinds. They have been designed to retain their fluid for their entire life. Moreover, you won’t have to disconnect their caps.

2) Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Batteries

Because of the smart features and outstanding abilities of the Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries, they are preferred by many. When you compare them with standard batteries, you will see that they have better capabilities of standing up to repeated draining and recharging cycles. Moreover, you can expect smart features like stop-start fuel-saving systems, electronic safety, convenience features, and even power outlets where you can plug your mobile electronic devices.

When you’re planning to purchase an AGM battery, you must expect to spend about 40% to 100% more as you would when you opt for lead-acid batteries. If you tend to leave your car in storage for long periods of time, it will be a smart choice to buy an AGM battery. This is the best car battery for tolerating deep discharges. It has better capabilities of recovering fully.

The Best Car Batteries

DieHard Batteries

Many consider DieHard as one of the best car battery brands in the market today. When it was initially developed, it was intended to last longer than the lifespan of the car. To some extents, this battery has accomplished such a goal. Since it is available in medium, heavy, and premium duty lines, DieHard batteries can significantly improve the performance of your vehicle. In most cases, this is the ideal kind of car battery for Toyota HiAce vans that tend to have a longer lifespan.

Odyssey

When it comes to car battery innovations, you can rely on the Odyssey brand. Because of the developments that they bring to the plate, this company has made its way to the top of the battery market. Compared to their competitors, Odyssey batteries tend to have superior quality and a longer lifespan. As such, they are ideal for trucks like Mitsubishi Canter and Fuso Fighter which are commonly used for commercial and industrial applications.

Duralast

Duralast batteries come from the same manufacturer that developed the DieHard brand. In many aspects, these batteries can be at par with the performance of DieHard batteries. So, if you are on a budget but you’re still after durability and quality, we recommend opting for Duralast batteries.