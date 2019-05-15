What Should You Do When Your Brakes Lock Up?

We all know that brakes play a crucial role in the safety of our cars. So, it is only natural to worry when you hear noises from them or when you feel that something is out of the ordinary. Thankfully, most modern cars are equipped with safety features which ensure that you do not have to deal with a sticky situation at while you’re driving at high speeds.

On the other hand, if you find yourself with locked up brakes, the best thing to do is stay calm. Ensure that you have your emergency blinkers on. Moreover, honk sufficiently to let other drivers know that you need space. Give your ABS a chance to work. If it starts to fail, apply the parking brake slowly and carefully. Once you get to safety, call for roadside assistance.

However, if you want to know a stuck brake quick fix, keep reading this post. We will teach you how to fix locked up brakes on your own.

Check for Tightness

Your brake calipers pinch the pads onto the rotor. It is responsible for initiating the friction which puts the vehicle into a halt. It is possible that you’ve tightened the mounting screws too much, subjecting the pads to a lot of pressure. As most drivers know, when the brake pedal becomes too soft, they need to tighten the calipers. However, many do not realize that overdoing it may cause the calipers to grip the brake excessively. In turn, the car tends to pull.

Try driving your car for a short distance, then try feeling the wheel to know if it is too hot. When the wheel gets hot, it is an indication that your caliper is starting to stick. Try to release the mounting screw a bit. Doing so will provide more room for the component to move. Once you’ve done that, you can try testing the system again.

Check for Rust and Dirt

Like other components of the vehicle, the brake calipers will accumulate dust and grime. Keep in mind that debris can impede the movement of the caliper pistons. Consequently, this causes the car to pull to the side unexpectedly. So, we recommend that you inspect your calipers for rust, grass, dirt, and other debris. Make sure that they are clean, allowing the pistons to move freely.

If you see rusting on the calipers, you should replace them. It is true that you will be able to get rid of the corrosion. However, doing so can affect the integrity of the caliper. As such, it is better to resolve the issue by using a replacement part entirely.

Check for Wear and Tear

Another reason why your calipers lock up is because of age. Eventually, your braking system will wear out. There will come a time when you need to replace the components. You will be able to see the wear on the level of caliper-to-piston action. Check the clearances produced between the two sources.

Keep in mind that calipers may start to wear down on the front pads, which means that they won’t be able to grip properly. Consequently, the parts will over-exert and start to lock out. If your brake calipers become old and worn out, it is best that you replace them immediately. You would not want them to fail just when you need them.

Remember that fixing locked up brakes is not a simple feat. So, if the process gets too complicated for you, we suggest that you seek professional help. You can always get a professional mechanic to check your braking system and fix any issue they may spot.

If you want to get more tips on maintaining your car, make sure you follow our blog posts!