How to Optimize Your Car Engine for Long Travels

If you love going on vacations out of town or you simply use your car for long travels, it would be ideal to optimize its engine for better mileage and performance. Some people prefer driving to their destination instead of commuting since it allows them to take more items with them, as well as enjoy the scenery of the route they’re taking. However, for long trips, it is essential to ensure that the engine offers better efficiency. In this way, you can make sure that you won’t get stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Here at Carused.jp, aside from helping our customers get their dream cars at a reasonable price, we also provide them with the information they need to make the most out of their vehicles. As such, we’ve compiled a list of new and used car optimization tips you should check out before your long travels. Here are some engine modifications you can use for better mileage and performance.

Variable Injection Timing

This technology is used in marine engineering, but it can also be explored in the automotive industry. You can maintain the same mean effective pressure when driving at low speeds and loads by using variable injection timing. Aside from ensuring engine efficiency, this also burns lower quality fuel.

Variable Valve Timing

In this technology, the opening times of the exhaust and inlet valves are varied, ensuring 4 to 5% engine efficiency. Basically, it controls the engine’s breathing requirements in real time for optimized efficiency and power.

Cutting off Cylinders

Half of the large cylinders can be cut off when going downhill, hence lowering fuel demand. Keep in mind that this cannot be used for small engines.

Turbocharger

With a turbocharger, the air pressure can be boosted which can optimize combustion. With this, engine efficiency can be increased by 7 to 8%.

Diesel Fuel Injection

With this mechanism, the fuel is directly injected into the combustion chamber. Moreover, the mixing process follows the chamber’s profile, increasing the engine’s efficiency by 11 to 13%.

Multiple Injectors and Twin Spark Plugs

You can expect better combustion with these options because they maximize the fuel as they are ejected. The reason behind this is that two flame fronts are created in a twin spark plug.

Right Lubricating Oil

Make sure that you use lubricating oil with the right viscosity to avoid losses due to friction.

Integrated generator and starter systems

This system allows the engine to immediately start when the accelerator is pressed. On the other hand, the engine is immediately stopped when the car is idling.

Before Travelling, Remember BLOWBAG

Taking long drives can be challenging for your car. So, it is important to ensure that every part is in good condition before you travel. When checking the essential parts of your car, remember the acronym BLOWBAG – Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brakes, Air, and Gas.

Battery – Ensure that your battery is in good condition and that it still has enough juice in it.

– Ensure that your battery is in good condition and that it still has enough juice in it. Lights – All light-related parts in your car should be working perfectly—not just the headlights and rear lamps.

– All light-related parts in your car should be working perfectly—not just the headlights and rear lamps. Oil – Make sure that this has the right viscosity and volume.

– Make sure that this has the right viscosity and volume. Water – Keep your engine from overheating by taking a sufficient amount of water with you.

– Keep your engine from overheating by taking a sufficient amount of water with you. Brakes – Make sure that your brake pads are in perfect condition and are not worn down.

– Make sure that your brake pads are in perfect condition and are not worn down. Air – Tires should be properly inflated to avoid accidents and to ensure better fuel economy.

– Tires should be properly inflated to avoid accidents and to ensure better fuel economy. Gas – Before travelling for hundreds of kilometers, make sure that you have a full tank.

