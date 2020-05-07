Check method and maintenance of pads

Abrasion of pads puts a car in jeopardy

Let’s check at a vehicle inspection

Front brakes have a key role in 80 percent of the stopping ability. In other words, the front brakes have a higher burden. Hiace has a single-piston slide disc brake made by AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

The thickness of a new brake pad is approximately 1 cm. Usually, it is an item to be checked at an annual inspection. If it is a freight car, have the car inspector measure the remaining thickness of the pad.

Although it depends on how you drive, in most cases, about 3 mm will be consumed per 10,000 km, so dealers recommend that you replace the pad with a new pad when the remaining thickness of the pad becomes 3 mm. In other words, if the remaining thickness is 3mm, there is a possibility that it might not be last until the next inspection.

In the case of Hiace, the shim of the pad is designed to hit the rotor when the remaining thickness is 1mm, and when the brake is applied, an abnormal sound (metallic noise of rubbing the rotor) is generated.

Hopefully, it needs to be fixed before this happens, but if you notice this noise, you should replace it immediately. If this care is neglected, the disk rotor will be damaged. Ideally, replace the disk rotor with the pad. The rotor is also a disposable item, and the brake feeling may also be degraded depending on partial wear and how it is cut.

Either polish the rotor or replace it with a new one is fine, but it is cheaper to polish in terms of cost. However, it costs 10,000 to 15,000 yen per piece, and cars are often kept for several days for the work to be completed. If you are in a hurry, it may be better to replace it with a new rotor.

On the other hand, the side brake can also be used as the rear drum brake. Since there is an extension due to the adoption of a mechanism that pulls the brake shoe with a wire, it is necessary to adjust the pulling regularly. By the way, 10 to 16 notches for a long van and 12 to 18 notches for a super long for the pulling.

The brake fluid uses Toyota’s genuine brake fluid 2500H. It has to be careful to keep the volume in the master cylinder/reservoir tank appropriate.

The abrasion of a pad can be checked from the hole in the caliber. Also, when the remaining is less than 1mm, a shim will hit and warn you with abnormal noise.

Care must also be taken to prevent scratches and uneven wear on the rotor. You don’t have to be as careful as pads, but they can also cause braking force and uncomfortable feeling when it has been consumed.

You also need to pay attention to how the inside of the brake shoe and drum are consumed. However, it does not decrease as much as the front brake, so it is rare to replace it with general specifications.

The inspection of the rear drum brake requires disassembly of the drum. It is impossible to check by yourself. It would be best to ask a professional.