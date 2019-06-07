Driving in the Summer: How to Prevent Your Car from Overheating

The summer season is always the perfect time to go driving into the country. However, since the days can be hot, you need to ensure that your car won’t overheat in the middle of your road trip. It is a nightmare to get stuck in the middle of nowhere while you’re soaking in sweat. So, we’ve put together this article to help you ensure that your car won’t overheat while you’re driving under the summer heat.

Don’t Forget to Check Your Coolant and Radiator

It is crucial to check your radiator and coolant reservoir to keep your engine from overheating. Doing so will ensure that you have enough coolant and water. You can do this at least once a week. However, if you are about to go on a road trip, you need to perform an inspection on a daily basis.

Remember to Look at the Temperature Gauge

When drivers look at the fuel gauge, they always hope that it is not near the empty mark. That said, they usually neglect the temperature gauge. Keep in mind that this is crucial in preventing your engine from overheating. The gauge is there to let you know if the engine is getting too hot . If the temperature is rising, you should not panic. Instead, you must determine where the nearest gasoline station or emergency bay is.

Have Fresh Coolant

The coolant is one of the fluids that help the components in your car to operate smoothly. It also has a lifespan. Eventually, it will leave deposits in your radiator and engine, causing poor coolant flow. So, you need to perform a coolant flush at regular intervals. Doing so will protect the components from corrosion and overheating.

Switch the Air Conditioning System Off

If you notice the engine temperature rising, one of the first things you should do is switch off your car’s air conditioning system. Doing so will help reduce the load of the engine. Consequently, you will have more time to manage the temperature. It would also be advisable to put the car’s blower to full blast to suck the heat from the engine bay towards the cabin. Of course, the interior cabin will become hot. However, this will prevent the engine from overheating. The experience may be uncomfortable, but just picture yourself inside a sauna, waiting for your full body massage.

Find a Safe Place to Pull Over

If you see that the temperature is still going up, you must find a safe place to pull over. Along highways, there are usually emergency bays, lay-bys, and gasoline stations. Once you’ve found a place to stop, switch off your engine. Get off your car, then open the hood to let the heat from the engine bay escape.

After that, wait for about 20 minutes to let the engine cool down. When you’ve determined that the steam has subsided, take your water and pour it over the radiator. This step allows you to bring the temperature further down. Make sure that you only perform this after 20 minutes or so have passed. Otherwise, your radiator or engine block may crack because of the sudden temperature change. Of course, you will end up dealing with even more expensive repairs.

With proper car maintenance, you can ensure that your vehicle will run smoothly even amidst the scorching summer heat. To get more tips on how to keep your car in tip-top shape, make sure you read through Carused.jp’s blog posts!

Do you know other ways to prevent a car overheat?

Let us know in the comments below!