Diesel Engine Maintenance: Is Daily operation needed?

Over the past years, diesel technology has seen several developments—from ultra-low sulphur to biodiesel. It is not uncommon to find vehicles with DPF filters that reduce carbon emissions. Vehicles with common rail direct injection (CRDI) engines also enabled drivers to maximise their fuel mileage. These changes are excellent, especially when you are taking measures to keep your diesel car running at peak performance.

In general, diesel vehicles tend to provide great fuel economy. However, you may wonder, “Do I really need to operate my diesel car every day to keep it in good shape?” Well, this has been a subject of debate for the past years, and everyone in the industry has their own answer. So, naturally, it can be confusing to determine what is actually true.

Do I Really Need to Run my Diesel Engine Every Single Day?

If you asked this question many years ago, then the answer would be a resounding “YES!” After all, CRDI engines were not yet widely available for many cars back then. Needless to say, you need to consider the type of engine you have. By design, common-rail systems are only suitable for road vehicles with diesel engines like the Mitsubishi Triton, Fiat Panda, or Audi 8. So, if you are operating a bigger vehicle like a Fuso Fighter with a 6D16 or 6D17 engine, your truck will still require daily running as part of its maintenance routine.

How CRDI Engines Changed the Game

Before CRDI engines were introduced to road vehicles, problems occurred when starting a cold engine. It usually took a while for the engine to warm up the fuel. Consequently, it was tough for diesel vehicles to start in a short amount of time.

These days, there are engines with common-rail systems that allow fuel to be directly injected into the engine through a common line. So, there is hardly any need to run a diesel CRDI engine on a daily basis. After all, it takes a relatively shorter amount of time to warm up the fuel.

The Problem with Fuel Lines

The fuel lines of diesel cars back then were prone to air entrainment, which can render the vehicle motionless. So, if a diesel car was stagnant for more than ten days, the driver would have a challenging time trying to start it. These days, diesel vehicles have a more robust steel line. So, even if you let your diesel car sit in your garage past ten days, you can still start its engine once you get back.

Daily Ignition No Longer Necessary

Over the past years, vehicles and diesel engines have transformed tremendously. It is true that daily ignition was necessary to maintain the peak condition of a car. However, modern vehicles do not need it anymore. As long as you religiously change your engine oil and perform other maintenance procedures, you can expect it run smoothly.

The topic we discussed in this article is just among the many misconceptions about diesel vehicles. So, it is crucial that you keep yourself abreast with the latest news regarding automotive technology. Thankfully, Carused.jp is here to give you all the information you need to keep your vehicle in good condition.

We cover a range of topics, including troubleshooting common diesel truck problems and the different types of car engines , among others. Make sure you browse through our blog posts to get more useful advice on how to prolong the life of your vehicle. We also share some insider tips on how to get your dream JDM car!

If you have questions, please do not hesitate to ask them in the comments below. Our friendly sales staff will be happy to answer them.